Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

