Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $29.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

