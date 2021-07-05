Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

