Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NMRK traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 26,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,153. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newmark Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

