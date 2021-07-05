Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.11. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

