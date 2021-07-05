Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 243.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $25.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.