Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.