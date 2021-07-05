Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $43.40. 412,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.