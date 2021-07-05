Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $2,956,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

