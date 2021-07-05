Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $61.17 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

