Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $415.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $419.00.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

