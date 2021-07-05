Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

