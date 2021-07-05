Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Beam Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.21. 1,137,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.43. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,728. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.