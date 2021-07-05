Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veritone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of VERI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 12,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

