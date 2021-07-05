Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 0.6% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,925. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

