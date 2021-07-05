Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.71. 1,469,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

