Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 458 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.15. 5,891,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

