Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce sales of $211.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.38 million. BOX reported sales of $192.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $849.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 2,394,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

