Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,282,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.9 days.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84.

BRLXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

