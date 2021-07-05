Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

