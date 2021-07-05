BOOM (BOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,628.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $96,628.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00917485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.73 or 0.08161357 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,764,034 coins and its circulating supply is 778,733,301 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.