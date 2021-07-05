Bonk (BONK) Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00917485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.73 or 0.08161357 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

