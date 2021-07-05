Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

