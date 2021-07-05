BOCOM International Lowers PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) to Neutral

BOCOM International lowered shares of PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PICC Property and Casualty stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.4583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

