BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.
DCF stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
