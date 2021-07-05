Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,063.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $575,295.52 and approximately $22,063.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

