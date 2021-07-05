BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:BBN opened at $25.90 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
