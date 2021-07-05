BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:BBN opened at $25.90 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

