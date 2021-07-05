BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

MUJ opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

