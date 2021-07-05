BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
MFL opened at $14.83 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.
