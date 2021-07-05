BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BYM opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
