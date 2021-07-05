BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 30th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
About BlackRock Income Trust
