BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.70% of Tattooed Chef worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $16,822,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $3,422,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

