BlackRock Inc. Purchases 56,719 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPB. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

