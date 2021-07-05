BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 763.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $23.46 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

