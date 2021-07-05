BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $396.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

