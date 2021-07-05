BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

