Blackmoon (BMC) Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00823073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.12 or 0.08164088 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

