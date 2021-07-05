BitCoal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $31,805.01 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.68 or 0.00623323 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

