Bitcloud Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $607,036.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.56 or 1.00160443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.01275770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00393872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00393708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006001 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,938,819 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

