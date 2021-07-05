BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0075

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.89 or 1.00033077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00057675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.