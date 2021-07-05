BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

