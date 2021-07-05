BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
