BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,165 shares of company stock worth $7,654,999. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

