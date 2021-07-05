BHPCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00135938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.46 or 1.00037294 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

