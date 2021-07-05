BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.96. 882,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,201. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in BHP Group by 158.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 309.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 143.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.