BEST (NYSE:BEST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get BEST alerts:

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.56. BEST has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BEST will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BEST by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.