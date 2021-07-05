Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 49.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $288.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $179.38 and a one year high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

