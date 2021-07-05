Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB opened at $362.01 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,509 shares of company stock worth $113,645,525. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

