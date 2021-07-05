Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $145.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of -383.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

