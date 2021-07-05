Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $270.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

