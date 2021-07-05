Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

